ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tank Believes Chris Brown Is More Talented Than Michael Jackson

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If it’s not the King of R&B debate , it’s the constant comparisons of legends causing discourse on Twitter. The most recent debate? Whether Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson .

Former NFL star Ryan Clark kicked it off on the social media platform with the following hot take: “Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a great week.” As the tweet began to gain traction, Tank took to Instagram with a few thoughts of his own.

More from VIBE.com

“I’ve been the only one saying this and I’ve felt alone for so long. Welcome to the fold! Singer, Dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, ninja, etc!!! [shrug emoji] MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying…[praying hands emoji],” the “I Deserve” crooner wrote .

He later expanded on his rationale by adding, “People don’t read to comprehend they only read to respond. MJ is the greatest of all times!! His musical catalog and abilities will never be matched but as far as overall gifts CB has more. There are plenty of artists who never made it out that have more gifts than all of us..lol. We’re not arguing greatness; we simply counting gifts.”

Clark even doubled down on his initial statement, ignoring those who disagreed with him. “I do not care!!,” he declared . “You out CB and MJ in the talent Olympics Chris Brown wins.” Coincidentally, this controversy comes on the heels of Fivio Foreign dubbing Breezy the Michael Jackson of our generation.

Fans immediately flooded his mentions with alternative viewpoints, saying The Weeknd , Kanye West , and even Drake are more suitable for that title.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Nas X Diss Song Over BET Nomination Snub Gets Response From BET

Click here to read the full article. “That’s What I Want,” singer and rapper Lil Nas X wanted a BET nomination for the 2022 BET Awards. After issuing a series of tweets, the entertainer released a teaser of his diss song against the network. In his shirtless car performance of the recorded track, he can be seen lip-synching: “F**k BET, f**k BET/ F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh*t/ I just put like three up on the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Maxwell Performs Michael Jackson’s “Lady In My Life” At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. The best-selling album of all time and arguably Michael Jackson’s magnum opus, Thriller, turns 40 later this year. To pay tribute to this monumental body of art, Maxwell took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with his modern rendition of the King of Pop’s “Lady In My Life.” Dressed in a shimmering, reflective black blazer with matching fingerless gloves—similar to the late megastar’s signature look from that era—the Brooklyn-bred crooner swayed the crowd with his swoon-worthy performance, convincing the women in the audience that they were all the ladies in his life.More from...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Tank
Person
J. Valentine
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine Bey

Things are getting spicy on Instagram after Nia Guzman was called out for allegedly trying to pull the wool over Charmaine Bey's eyes. The former Black Ink Chicago star and WGCI radio host took to social media to air out some behind-the-scenes business that she said were shady moves by Guzman. Bey reportedly paid Guzman to promote her vegan sea moss gummies on Royalty Brown's Instagram page but according to Bey, it never happened.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Cb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Here’s Your First Look At The ‘Martin’ Reunion: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Fans are just weeks away from the highly-anticipated Martin reunion on the heels of its 30th anniversary, and BET+ has released the long-awaited trailer. Hosted by Affion Crockett, the BET+ reunion special will feature all members of the beloved cast: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Additionally, the 90-minute event will also honor the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who died in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.More from VIBE.comIt's A Doggy Dogg World, So Snoop Took His Digital With The Metaverse and 'Call of Duty' Franchise'Martin' Reunion Special To...
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

Rapper Lil Keed, a rising star from Atlanta and member of Young Thug's controversial YSL label, is dead ... according to his reps and family members. His brother, Lil Gotit, said, "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Ralo Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison On Marijuana And Firearm Charges

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Ralo has received a major breakthrough in his longstanding legal battle. The Atlanta native, born Terrell Davis, has been sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison. He will also serve five years of supervised parole following his release. Back in March, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute at least a kilo of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm, and money laundering. His admission to guilt comes years after the rapper initially rejected a five-year plea deal in 2019. Ralo’s...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Praises Drake's Come-Up Since "Degrassi"

In the past 10 years, Drake's been a dominant force in the music industry. His prominence in rap has practically made people forget about his true origin story. Before shattering Billboard records and accumulating platinum plaques, Drake was a child star on Degrassi: The Next Generation. He played the role of Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen drama and recently reflected on some of his wardrobe choices during that era.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat recently graced the June/July 2022 cover of Elle and spoke on her music being mislabeled. Known mostly for her pop crossover and occasionally finding herself being named among R&B songstresses, Doja shared that she will be returning to her rap roots. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she shared in her cover story.More from VIBE.comExclusive: Eve Recalls Induction...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Vibe

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy