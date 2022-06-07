Tank Believes Chris Brown Is More Talented Than Michael Jackson

Click here to read the full article.

If it’s not the King of R&B debate , it’s the constant comparisons of legends causing discourse on Twitter. The most recent debate? Whether Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson .

Former NFL star Ryan Clark kicked it off on the social media platform with the following hot take: “Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a great week.” As the tweet began to gain traction, Tank took to Instagram with a few thoughts of his own.

“I’ve been the only one saying this and I’ve felt alone for so long. Welcome to the fold! Singer, Dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, ninja, etc!!! [shrug emoji] MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying…[praying hands emoji],” the “I Deserve” crooner wrote .

He later expanded on his rationale by adding, “People don’t read to comprehend they only read to respond. MJ is the greatest of all times!! His musical catalog and abilities will never be matched but as far as overall gifts CB has more. There are plenty of artists who never made it out that have more gifts than all of us..lol. We’re not arguing greatness; we simply counting gifts.”

Clark even doubled down on his initial statement, ignoring those who disagreed with him. “I do not care!!,” he declared . “You out CB and MJ in the talent Olympics Chris Brown wins.” Coincidentally, this controversy comes on the heels of Fivio Foreign dubbing Breezy the Michael Jackson of our generation.

Fans immediately flooded his mentions with alternative viewpoints, saying The Weeknd , Kanye West , and even Drake are more suitable for that title.