ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville’s Seneca River Days celebration returns June 10-11

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LaGj_0g3MEeGr00
Baldwinsville Rotary’s annual Seneca River Days celebration takes place on Paper Mill Island. Shown here are scenes from the 2018 festival. (Photo by Ken Schmidt)

BALDWINSVILLE — While the last couple of years have been choppy waters thanks to COVID, this year’s Seneca River Days festival is returning to its pre-pandemic two-day format. This year’s celebration — Food Trucks and Fireworks on Friday, June 10, and the Family Festival on Saturday, June 11 — will take place entirely on Paper Mill Island.

“Everybody’s been super excited just about doing something. Between the committee members and the community, they’re just happy to be asked to participate,” said Event Chair Scott Northrup.

Northrup said many community members and vendors lobbied for a two-day celebration after last August’s condensed festival. To streamline the planning process, Rotary decided to hold all events on Paper Mill Island instead of splitting them between Mercer Park and the island.

“There’s plenty of room to get it done. People should have no trouble recognizing us,” Northrup said.

While some may miss the festivities at Mercer Park, the view from the island is just as lovely: “It’s not like it’s not a pretty spot on the river,” Northrup added.

Read on for the schedule of events and where to buy duck tickets, or visit senecariverdays.com for more information.

Food Trucks and Fireworks

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 10

Enjoy an evening of local fare and live music, capped by a fireworks display sponsored by Honda City of Liverpool. Admission is $5 per person; kids 12 and under get in free.

“Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer … but having a big outdoor concert and having fireworks is the best way to start the summer,” Northrup said.

The following bands are slated to perform:

• Vote For Pete (5 p.m.)

• B’ville Bees Pep Band (6:30 p.m.)

• Dirtroad Ruckus (7:30 p.m.)

Participating food trucks include Carvel, Pascarella’s, Pizza Man, Byblos, Cato Rotary, Methodist Men, Brian Isbell and Bold Coast Lobster.

Seneca River Days Family Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11

The fun continues Saturday with the Family Festival, featuring kids’ activities, trivia, live music, food trucks and more. Admission is free.

As always, the festival wraps up with the Duck Pluck at 4:30 p.m. Children will select the winners of prizes worth more than $2,000.

Gone are the days of the Duck Race in which Rotarians had to gently nudge poky little rubber duckies down the nearly still Seneca River — and then try to corral the floating escapees.

“The Duck Pluck allowed us to involve kids more and make it more entertaining,” Northrup said.

Duck tickets

Duck tickets are available for purchase from any Baldwinsville Rotary member or at senecariverdays.com/ducktickets/. You can also email [email protected] to arrange purchase.

Tickets will also be available for sale at Seneca River Days until approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5 for a single duck, $25 for a “six-quack” or $100 for a flock of 27 ducks (in honor of the festival’s 27th year).

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Canastota announces street closings for ceremony

CANASTOTA — Several streets in the Village of Canastota will be closed Sunday afternoon as part of the ongoing events at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The Boxing Hall of Fame will hold a Parade of Champions starting at noon along Peterboro Street, otherwise known as Route 13. Along with Peterboro Street, multiple connecting streets will be closed, including First, Second and Third streets. A full list of the closed streets is available at the village website, www.Canastota.com.
CANASTOTA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours Offered Starting in June This Season

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2nd with expanded days in July and August. Tours start at 12:00pm and run on the half hour...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Garden club holds annual luncheon

The Skaneateles Garden Club held its annual luncheon themed “Spring Awakening” recently at the Skaneateles Country Club. There were 85 members and guests in attendance. Awards were presented to Jody Reckmeyer for 50 years of membership, Nancy Easter, Susan Hayden and Anne McElroy for 25 years of membership.
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Jazz Fest co-headliner cancels; new performer added to lineup

A co-headliner has dropped out of the 2022 Syracuse Jazz Fest, prompting a lineup change for the free music festival’s closing night. Original 5th Dimension singers Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. will not be able to perform on Saturday, June 25, due to “travel restrictions related to Covid,” Jazz Fest founder and executive producer Frank Malfitano announced. The Grammy-winning pop-soul duo was scheduled to perform on the Clinton Square Main Stage as the closing act on the final night of the three-day event.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Single Lane Road Closure for Main Street Cortland

Yes, construction can be a hassle, but the City of Cortland continues to maintain open communication and direction of what is going on throughout the downtown area. One lane traffic is expected to take place on main street between Groton Ave. and Central Ave. Detours will be in place and all businesses will still be accessible.
CORTLAND, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Kim Vinciguerra & Debi Rotondo

Kim Vinciguerra and Debi Rotondo may be the co-owners of Upstate Printing, but the pair say that it’s important to them that the employees at their plant on Syracuse’s West Onondaga Street realize that they, too, feel a sense of ownership in the company. They see their employees...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Honda City Of Liverpool
adirondackexpress.com

Obituary: Jonah Alan Hoffert

We know that death is not the end, not an error, not a failure. We understand on the physical and subtle level that energy cannot be created or destroyed, that it is in constant motion, morphing, and bending and waving. We feel the transformed presence of your soul’s vibration all around us. Not a bit of you is gone; you’re just less orderly.
LYONS FALLS, NY
iheartoswego.com

David H. Henderson – June 8, 2022

David H. Henderson, 78, a resident of East Utica Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Henderson was born in Oswego, the son of the late Spencer and Marie (Sheridan) Henderson. He was a life resident. He was a graduate...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

No one injured in early morning Baldwinsville fire

(WSYR – TV) — A house fire occurred on Dutchman Drive in Baldwinsville this morning, according to the Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department. All residents in the house made it out safe and there are no injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is still not confirmed.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Romesentinel.com

Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed is a Madison County destination

ERIEVILLE — Tucked away off State Route 20 just six miles outside of Cazenovia lies the Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, a quintessential countryside farm offering a unique destination shopping experience. The business is celebrating its five-year anniversary this June. The farm’s roots go back decades to its genesis as...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Annual duck race in Syracuse works as a reminder not to duck racism

The El-Hindi Center for Dialogue and Action at InterFaith Works celebrated diversity at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday. It was part of the organization’s United We End Racism and 22nd Annual Duck Race and Racial Justice Awards at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. “Yes, it’s a day that’s kind...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Field Days are back

VILLAGE OF MINOA – The Minoa Field Days made a return to Lewis Park last week after being called off for two straight years. Hosted by the village’s fire department, the community fair took place in sunny weather from 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and from 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
MINOA, NY
localsyr.com

5 locations fail health inspections, 4 with critical failures: May 22-28

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for locations checked during the week of May 22 to May 28, 2022. Five spots failed their inspections: Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club, Ethio Eritrea Restaurant, Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, and D.P. Dough.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
HERKIMER, NY
cnycentral.com

Two escape early morning fire in Lysander

Lysander, NY — A house in Lysander was severely damaged in a fire Sunday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. Multiple fire departments responded to the burning home at 3732 Dutcham Drive around 8:30 AM. A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started from an outdoor pool filtration system before spreading to the home through the attic. Two people were home at the time the fire broke out. They escaped the home without any injuries.
LYSANDER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

David W. Hutchings, 88

Professor David W. Hutchings, 88, of Cazenovia, died on June 6, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on Sept. 26, 1933, and was the second child of Dr. Charles W. and Madeleine G. Hutchings, then residing at Marcy State Hospital, Marcy, N.Y. He attended Syracuse University (SU) after...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy