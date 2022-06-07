Baldwinsville’s Seneca River Days celebration returns June 10-11

Baldwinsville Rotary’s annual Seneca River Days celebration takes place on Paper Mill Island. Shown here are scenes from the 2018 festival. (Photo by Ken Schmidt)

BALDWINSVILLE — While the last couple of years have been choppy waters thanks to COVID, this year’s Seneca River Days festival is returning to its pre-pandemic two-day format. This year’s celebration — Food Trucks and Fireworks on Friday, June 10, and the Family Festival on Saturday, June 11 — will take place entirely on Paper Mill Island.

“Everybody’s been super excited just about doing something. Between the committee members and the community, they’re just happy to be asked to participate,” said Event Chair Scott Northrup.

Northrup said many community members and vendors lobbied for a two-day celebration after last August’s condensed festival. To streamline the planning process, Rotary decided to hold all events on Paper Mill Island instead of splitting them between Mercer Park and the island.

“There’s plenty of room to get it done. People should have no trouble recognizing us,” Northrup said.

While some may miss the festivities at Mercer Park, the view from the island is just as lovely: “It’s not like it’s not a pretty spot on the river,” Northrup added.

Read on for the schedule of events and where to buy duck tickets, or visit senecariverdays.com for more information.

Food Trucks and Fireworks

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 10

Enjoy an evening of local fare and live music, capped by a fireworks display sponsored by Honda City of Liverpool. Admission is $5 per person; kids 12 and under get in free.

“Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer … but having a big outdoor concert and having fireworks is the best way to start the summer,” Northrup said.

The following bands are slated to perform:

• Vote For Pete (5 p.m.) • B’ville Bees Pep Band (6:30 p.m.) • Dirtroad Ruckus (7:30 p.m.)

Participating food trucks include Carvel, Pascarella’s, Pizza Man, Byblos, Cato Rotary, Methodist Men, Brian Isbell and Bold Coast Lobster.

Seneca River Days Family Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11

The fun continues Saturday with the Family Festival, featuring kids’ activities, trivia, live music, food trucks and more. Admission is free.

As always, the festival wraps up with the Duck Pluck at 4:30 p.m. Children will select the winners of prizes worth more than $2,000.

Gone are the days of the Duck Race in which Rotarians had to gently nudge poky little rubber duckies down the nearly still Seneca River — and then try to corral the floating escapees.

“The Duck Pluck allowed us to involve kids more and make it more entertaining,” Northrup said.

Duck tickets

Duck tickets are available for purchase from any Baldwinsville Rotary member or at senecariverdays.com/ducktickets/. You can also email [email protected] to arrange purchase.

Tickets will also be available for sale at Seneca River Days until approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5 for a single duck, $25 for a “six-quack” or $100 for a flock of 27 ducks (in honor of the festival’s 27th year).