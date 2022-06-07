ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Seniors Celebrated Last Day Of School With Chaos And Vandalism

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Students at Southwest High School in Minneapolis marked the seniors' last day by damaging restrooms and throwing trash around the school, according to Bring Me The News .

It all happened last Thursday (June 2) during the school's final celebration of seniors, which involved students "of all grade levels,” according to Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). The incident “resulted in vandalism, damage to restrooms and thrown [objects] .”

The extent of the damage was not detailed by MPS, but there were posts on the local Nextdoor page from parents. They were told that sinks were broken off the wall, resulting in water gushing into the building, and trash cans were “hurled through the air.”

The school is working to identify the students involved, who will be subject to discipline. Principal Valarie Littles-Butler sent an email to students and parents to announce there would be uexcused absences for all who took part.

On Friday, all hallways were cleared and students were not issued any passes. The school also put an updated safety plan in place for the remainder of the year. While seniors' last day was Thursday, the rest of the students will continue until June 24 due to a three-week delay caused by the educator strike earlier this year.

Betty Wagner
2d ago

pathetic...What has happened to responsible for your actions?. Public shaming should happen to those involved. public schools paid for by tax payers should be respected.

the breeze
2d ago

Unexcused absences huh… obviously these have not been taught very well.. hold them out of graduation.. and they will repay for the cost of the silliness.. or they will be charged

sunandstars
2d ago

Our school got vandalized as part of the senior prank. The amazing thing was once the word got out how many of the graduating class came back to help the staff with the destruction. They were horrified that was their classes legacy. There are far more good kids than bad but those bad apples sure stand out!

