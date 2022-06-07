JuJu Smith-Schuster to host a fundraiser in Pittsburgh as ‘final farewell’ Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is holding a fundraiser in Pittsburgh as a “final farewell” to the city. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is holding a fundraiser in Pittsburgh as a “final farewell” to the city.

In March, Smith-Schuster announced that he would be leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Before leaving, the athlete will host the “Final Farewell to Pittsburgh Fundraiser.”

The money raised at the fundraiser will be given to four different charities. Smith-Schuster will donate proceeds to Paws Across Pittsburgh Animal Rescue, the Miracle League of the South Hills, Vintage and the Magee-Womens Research Institute.

The event will happen on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. Guests will receive a piece of merchandise, an autograph and a picture with Smith-Schuster. Tickets will cost $20 and will be sold at the door. Additional merchandise and refreshments will also be available for purchase.

“Pittsburgh is a city like no other and I couldn’t be more thankful to have called it home for the last five years,” Smith-Shuster, the chairman of the JuJu Foundation, said. “After being surrounded by such a strong community during my time here, I wanted to give back to the city that gave me so much one more time before heading to Kansas City.”

JuJu was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He scored 26 touchdowns and had 323 total receptions for 3,855 yards as a Steeler.

