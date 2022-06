The body of Rebekah Barsotti was officially identified through dental records as the woman who went missing in July, 2021 near the Clark Fork River close to Superior, Montana. KGVO News reached out to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth who said dental records confirmed that the young woman’s body was recovered from the Clark Fork River on May 17 was that of Rebekah Barsotti.

SUPERIOR, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO