Nebraska State

Nebraska Extension: Managing irrigation water

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL CITY, Neb. — A study on five years of soil water use finds...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

UNL taking action to save the bees in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — Small but mighty, bees hold importance to our environment--but their population is dropping here in Nebraska. Shelby Kittle is making a special type of honey. That’ll be used for a good cause—supporting graduate students at UNL. Another purpose she’s passionate about? Raising awareness for...
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
NebraskaTV

Hail damages homes, vehicles and crops

Central Nebraska — Busted out car and house windows, damaged crops and chipped siding on houses could be seen in several central Nebraska counties following another round of storms Tuesday night. Wood River and Ravenna were especially hit hard. NTV viewer Joshua Treadway shared a picture of nearly baseball...
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska has seen an intense amount of severe weather recently including tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail damaging crops and homes. Hayley Jelinek with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on lightning and thunder safety. Lightning Safety Week is June 20-26. Experts say it's one...
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
klkntv.com

South Dakota man arrested in shooting in Nebraska Panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Rushville, a small town in the Nebraska Panhandle. Around 5:25 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn.
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit central, eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages. Hail was...
Grand Island Independent

Bank of Doniphan gets new owner effective Tuesday

MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7. The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island...
klkntv.com

21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.

