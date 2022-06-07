Jack Del Rio gets ratioed for tweets about January 6 hearings

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio took to social media on Monday night to denounce Congressional hearings focused on the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol building.

Del Rio, responding to a tweet promoting an article by the centrist think tank Brookings Institute, suggested that the Jan. 6 investigation was getting too much attention while the nationwide protests during the preceding summer were "never discussed."

The former player turned longtime coach characterized the largely peaceful protests of summer 2020 -- often cited as the biggest protest movement in U.S. history -- as "riots."

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense ," Del Rio said.

When a user replied by telling Del Rio that his comparison was off the mark, the coach responded with a "lying" emoji.

By Monday afternoon both Del Rio's initial tweet and his followup had seen more replies than retweets and favorites -- known in Twitter parlance as a "ratio" -- a sure sign that the sentiment was in fact polarizing to many.

The Commanders said they had no comment on Del Rio's tweets, Pro Football Talk reported .

The 59-year-old former Jaguars and Raiders head coach has long trafficked in conservative politics, and has previously voiced his support for President Trump, a figure who looms large not only in the political landscape but also of course with respect to the NFL.

Del Rio was still head coach of the Raiders when Trump took office and continued railing against players peacefully protesting against police brutality and systemic racism during the playing of the national anthem.

After Monday's tweet, the former Saints, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Vikings linebacker elicited some fiery responses from users on Twitter.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram