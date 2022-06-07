ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seals and Crofts singer Jim Seals dies at 80

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Jim Seals , one-half of 1970s duo, Seals and Crofts has passed away at the age of 80. The duo is most known for their hits like “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl.”

At this time, a cause of death has been revealed for Seals, who is survived by several friends and family that confirmed his death..

“I just learned that James ‘Jimmy Seals has passed,” shared his cousin and  Little Texas band member, Brady Seals . “My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

John Ford Coley, a family friend and member of another successful ‘70s duo, England Dan and John Ford Coley also commented on Seals’ passing writing, “This is a hard one on so many levels as this is a musical era passing for me.”

“You and Dan [Seals] finally get reunited again,” he continued, referring to Jim’s brother who was also part of  England Dan and John Ford Coley. “Tell him and your sweet momma hi for me.”

