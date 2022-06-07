ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Ford The Cheapest Stock In The Market?

By Adam Eckert
 2 days ago
CNBC screened stocks in search of the cheapest buying opportunities in the market, and Ford Motor Co F topped the list. What To Know: To qualify as one of the cheapest stocks in the market in the aforementioned search, a stock must have a forward price-to-earnings multiple below 17.38. According to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
