ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harvey Weinstein Sues Chrysler, Claims Jeep Accident Left Him 'Paralyzed' & Bound To Walker

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago

Harvey Weinstein sued Chrysler this week, claiming that he an accident in one of their Jeeps left him "rendered paralyzed" due to a faulty breaking system.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
465
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy