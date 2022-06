Former President Trump made at least nine posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday night and Friday morning to slam the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing. Driving the news: "So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage," Trump wrote on Thursday night.

