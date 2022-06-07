ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Club of Flower Mound honor top local students

By Mark Smith
 2 days ago
The Summit Club of Flower Mound last month provided plaques to local students who received the 2022 Academic Excellence Awards. Each year, the club asks principals from all Flower Mound middle and elementary schools for their best students in English, math, science, social studies and Spanish. The students receive the plaques...

