Quintin’s Close-Ups: Ross Ward

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Chris Gramiccioni, a Republican candidate for Charleston County Council’s District 2 area. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
What started with 360 dogs entering in March of this year, the contest is now down to 48 finalists competing for the 12 spots in Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s 2023 Calendar. This contest is a search for some of the best dog models in the Lowcountry – and the contest is getting serious! Dogs of all shapes and sizes have entered and they all have top model potential. Over 7,000 votes have been cast so far and expectations are that over 20,000 votes will be cast by the end of the contest.
Mary Compton (right) of Charleston will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 13th, to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23, 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Compton is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
The Blood Connection (TBC), this community’s blood center, joins many other countries across the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, June 14th. It will be far from an average Tuesday for several local blood donors and influencers; TBC has awarded select community members with a VIP luxury car or limo ride to their June 14th blood donation appointment, as well as other ‘thank you’ gifts. These donors and advocates are true community heroes and deserve to be treated like the celebrities they are to TBC.
Live To Play (LTP) Tennis, an esteemed tennis facility that features adult and junior programming and professional tennis tournaments at its two locations in Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island, has announced Michael Sell as its new LTP Professional Development Program leader. Sell is an accomplished tennis coach and former professional...
Comments / 0