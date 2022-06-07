Quintin’s Close-Ups: Ross Ward

What started with 360 dogs entering in March of this year, the contest is now down to 48 finalists competing for the 12 spots in Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s 2023 Calendar. This contest is a search for some of the best dog models in the Lowcountry – and the contest is getting serious! Dogs of all shapes and sizes have entered and they all have top model potential. Over 7,000 votes have been cast so far and expectations are that over 20,000 votes will be cast by the end of the contest.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO