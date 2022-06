WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews spent the weekend looking for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan. We first alerted you Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday, June 10 around 9:45 A.M. Authorities said he met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee, then left the coffee shop to get an unknown item. He never returned.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO