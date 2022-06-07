Move It Monday: Florasophy’s prebiotic fiber supplements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The AM Extra crew is normally moving their bodies for Move It Monday, but this time they’re talking about moving things on the inside instead.

Fiber is an essential component of a nutritional diet, but most of us don’t get enough of it. That’s why two local women are on a mission to make it cool.

The co-founders of Florasophy , Megan Barnett and Lee Carson, joined AM Extra to share more about their new prebiotic fiber supplements.

