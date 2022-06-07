ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move It Monday: Florasophy’s prebiotic fiber supplements

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The AM Extra crew is normally moving their bodies for Move It Monday, but this time they’re talking about moving things on the inside instead.

Fiber is an essential component of a nutritional diet, but most of us don’t get enough of it. That’s why two local women are on a mission to make it cool.

Portland’s ‘first lady of the blues’ talks about Waterfront Blues Festival

The co-founders of Florasophy , Megan Barnett and Lee Carson, joined AM Extra to share more about their new prebiotic fiber supplements.

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

