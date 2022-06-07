ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a 4th of July Fireworks Show over Des Moines this year? Please donate if you can

 2 days ago
After a two-year absence, the 2022 Fireworks Over Des Moines Show is scheduled to be one of the BEST shows produced in the City of Des Moines.

Destination Des Moines (DDM) – a non profit organization that produces and pays for the show – depends on the financial support of sponsors and individual DDM members to help pay for this great 4th of July show.

Their goal is raise a minimum of $20,000 from 40 business owners, community organizations and community members to continue this great event.

NOTE: Because DDM is = a 501c6, donations are not tax deductible, but sponsorships can be counted as a business marketing and advertising expense.

How to donate and get to be in the Des Moines Top 40

Donate a minimum of $250+ towards the Fireworks Over Des Moines! As a Top 40 contributor you will receive recognition on their Facebook and Instagram pages and DDM Website.

A sponsorship of $500+ also includes recognition on their banners.

To contribute, please contact Tony Hettler at 206-650-6730 to make a payment.

Or mail to:

Destination Des Moines

22506 Marine View Dr S, #301

Des Moines Wa 98198

DDM Sponsorship Package levels:

  • Platinum $2500+
  • Gold $1500
  • Silver $1,000
  • Bronze $500

Contact Tony Hettler at 206-650-6730 or [email protected] for more information.

“Thank You for your Support and Contributions!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRclE_0g3MBY2000

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

