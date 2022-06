FORT VALLEY, GA (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two injured. According to a Facebook post, a call came in around 10:57 P.M. of a possible shooting at 1105 Edward Street. When officers arrived they found three victims with gunshot wounds. they were given aid and taken to a local hospital where one victim was pronounced dead by peach county coroner Kerry Rooks. The other two are still being treated at this time. Their names are also being withheld at this time.

FORT VALLEY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO