ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and a fourth person is...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk still on fire

Chopper 10: Day 2 of firefighting efforts at Spirit …. Police ID 3 killed in quadruple shooting on Maple …. Smoke still coming from Spirit of Norfolk on Wednesday …. Fire on Spirit of Norfolk continues Wednesday morning. Person shot on I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk. Watch your weapon: Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy