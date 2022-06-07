ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Winners

ESPN
 2 days ago

2. Chandler Smith, 398 (1). 4. John H. Nemechek, 393...

www.espn.com

FanBuzz

Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Broke Up a Couple Months After This Major Wreck at Sonoma

About five years ago, Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were not only NASCAR Cup Series competitors, but also a serious couple. Their relationship was tested several times on the race track, most notably at the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 when Danica slammed into the back of Ricky and sent him into the outside wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jay Mohr couldn’t help by make fun of the incident at the ESPY’s that year. It seemed as if there relationship could survive that (both the wreck and subsequent roasting), it could survive anything.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Will Have New Engineer This Weekend

Soon-to-be 42-year-old NASCAR vet Martin Truex Jr. will be traveling out west with a different engineer this weekend. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, "Martin Truex Jr.'s regular traveling engineer has a wedding this weekend so Cole Pearn will fill the role as team engineer at Sonoma on the No. 19 Cup car."
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Hailie Deegan Reveals Future Goal: NASCAR World Reacts

Hailie Deegan has been climbing the NASCAR ranks in stock car and truck racing since she was a teenager. But as she approaches the midpoint of her third year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, she has an even bigger goal for the future. In a recent interview, Deegan...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Martin Truex Jr. Has New Engineer: NASCAR World Reacts

Martin Truex Jr. will receive assistance from a championship-winning crew chief at Sonoma Raceway. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Cole Pearn will reunite with Truex during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. He'll step in as the No. 19 car's engineer with the regular traveling engineer attending a wedding.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Sonoma Qualifying Order: June 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in California. Sonoma Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series for the Toyota / Save Mart 350. View the Sonoma Raceway qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Carson Hocevar Shares Injury Update: NASCAR World Reacts

After a scary crash at the WWT Raceway 200 over the weekend, NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar fans with an update via Twitter Wednesday. Hocevar was taken to the hospital after the wreck, but gave the crowd the thumbs up after exiting the car. The 19-year-old gave a figurative thumbs up with his statement a few days later:
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: June 2022 (WWT Raceway)

NASCAR viewership compared to the NBA and NHL playoffs. NASCAR was on track in two different states last weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series races at WWT Raceway in St. Louis. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course of Portland International Raceway. View NASCAR tv...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Clarifies Rule For Sunday: Fans React

After a testy weekend of driving, NASCAR has clarified a rule heading into this weekend's Cup Series race. With drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain feuding, NASCAR has clarified an important rule. Per NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the rule "A safety violation may be imposed for any action or...
MOTORSPORTS

