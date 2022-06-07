ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

WATCH NOW: U.S. Senate candidate Jim Carlin casts his primary ballot

Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Carlin, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, talks about his candidacy after...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

Dumkrieger, Bittinger advance, vie for Woodbury County Board seat

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic nominee Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger advanced Tuesday to a fall showdown for open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, defeated Maria Rundquist, 55% to 44%, for the Democratic nomination for District 2. Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, ran unopposed Tuesday for the GOP nomination. The seat is held by Republican Justin Wright, who decided not to seek another term.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kelo.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
kmaland.com

Mills County Primary Election Results

Mills County Primary Election Results Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley* 1,055 Jim Carlin 439 Write-In 3 U.S. Representative - District 4 Randy Feenstra 1,218 Write-In 4 Governor Kim Reynolds 1,355 Write-In 16 Secretary of State Paul D. Pate 1,247 Write-In 3 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 845 Todd Halbur 435 Write-In 1 State Treasurer Roby Smith 1,187 Write-In 0 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 1,278 Write-In 1 Attorney General Brenna Bird 1,180 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 16 David Sieck 1,343 Write-In 3 County Supervisor Richard Crouch* 795 Sandi Winton 740 Write-In 0 County Treasurer Jill Ford 1,328 Write-In 2 County Recorder Lu Anne Christiansen 1,326 Write-In 1 County Attorney Naeda Elliott 1,247 Write-In Democratic Party Votes U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 151 Michael Franken 78 Glenn Hurst 62 Write-In 1 U.S. Representative - District 4 Ryan Melton 273 Write-In 1 Governor Deidre DeJear 281 Write-In 0 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 186 Eric Van Lancker 85 Write-In 0 State Auditor Rob Sand 277 Write-In 0 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald 278 Write-In 1 Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood 270 Write-In 1 Attorney General Tom Miller 283 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 16 Write-In 18 County Supervisor Write-In 31 County Treasurer Write-In 11 County Recorder Write-In 8 County Attorney Write-In 10.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

J.D. Scholten among Iowa legislature candidates advancing, unopposed, to November general election

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten didn't have much to sweat as Tuesday's primary election results for the Iowa legislature rolled in. The Democratic candidate for House District 1, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides, had no primary challenger and will advance to the November ballot where he won't see any competition from the Republican party. Though this cycle saw redistricting due to the U.S. Census, House District 1 shares some similarities to the current district represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office, but is most similar to the district Rep. Steve Hansen (D-Sioux City) currently serves.
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Republican Primary Area Contested Races Results

Primary Election results are in for area Republican contested races. In State Senate District 3, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, and O'Brien counties ...Lynn Evans defeated Anthony LaBruna 65-percent to 35-percent. Evans received 3,548 votes. In State Senate District 5, which includes Clay and Palo Alto counties...Dave Rowley with...
CHEROKEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Generosity blows away Holstein's Avenue of Flags organizers

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- After a Memorial Day morning storm blew though Holstein, ripping and scattering its Avenue of Flags, community members didn't spend much time dwelling on the present. Sure, the sight of all those flags on the ground, many of them damaged so badly they'd never fly again, was...
HOLSTEIN, IA
newscenter1.tv

The man behind the mission: Midwest Honor Flight’s Aaron Van Beek

WASHINGTON — Midwest Honor Flight President and Director Aaron Van Beek is quite the exceptional young man. He grew up in Northwestern Iowa, comes from a family with a strong military background, attended what is now Dordt University and became a teacher. During his junior year of college, he made a major life decision.
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Docks Questions and Answers

Docks get plenty of attention in a lakefront community like Storm Lake. Often, there are questions about use and permits. Some helpful information is shared below:. A. Yes. In addition to the area around King’s Pointe Resort, the City of Storm Lake provides and maintains docks for public use along the park land on the north shoreline of the lake. There are approximately 14 locations of docks accessible to the public. The newest dock complex is located directly south of the Awaysis Beach lighthouse.
STORM LAKE, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, IA

The vibrant city of Spirit Lake, Iowa, offers something for everyone, such as nature lovers, history buffs, or foodies. Spirit Lake City is the county seat of Dickinson County and the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes. It is south of Big Spirit Lake, Iowa's biggest natural lake, along a...
1380kcim.com

The Lake View City Council Denies Request To Rezone A Property In Lake View

The Lake View City Council held a public hearing at their meeting on Monday about approving a request for zoning changes at 314 Harrison Street. According to City Administrator, Scott Peterson, the owners of Silver LLC requested a change in zoning designation from an R-2 zone to an R-3 area. He adds why Silver LLC wanted the zoning changed.
LAKE VIEW, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to unveil animatronic 'York'

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will introduce a fresh “face” to its collection of animatronic storytellers on Friday. The new exhibit, “York Comes to Life,” portrays a slave of Capt. William Clark, who along with Meriwether Lewis, led the cross-country journey that first passed through what today is Sioux City in 1804.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MercyOne closing Hartley clinic following lease termination

HARTLEY, Iowa -- MercyOne has announced the closure of a clinic in the O'Brien County community of Hartley. A statement from MercyOne on Tuesday said the closure of MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine, 231 N Eighth Ave. W, Hartley, was brought about by a terminated lease at the smallish brick building near Highway 18, where the clinic operated.
HARTLEY, IA

Community Policy