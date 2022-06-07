WATCH NOW: U.S. Senate candidate Jim Carlin casts his primary ballot

Mills County Primary Election Results Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley* 1,055 Jim Carlin 439 Write-In 3 U.S. Representative - District 4 Randy Feenstra 1,218 Write-In 4 Governor Kim Reynolds 1,355 Write-In 16 Secretary of State Paul D. Pate 1,247 Write-In 3 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 845 Todd Halbur 435 Write-In 1 State Treasurer Roby Smith 1,187 Write-In 0 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 1,278 Write-In 1 Attorney General Brenna Bird 1,180 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 16 David Sieck 1,343 Write-In 3 County Supervisor Richard Crouch* 795 Sandi Winton 740 Write-In 0 County Treasurer Jill Ford 1,328 Write-In 2 County Recorder Lu Anne Christiansen 1,326 Write-In 1 County Attorney Naeda Elliott 1,247 Write-In Democratic Party Votes U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 151 Michael Franken 78 Glenn Hurst 62 Write-In 1 U.S. Representative - District 4 Ryan Melton 273 Write-In 1 Governor Deidre DeJear 281 Write-In 0 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 186 Eric Van Lancker 85 Write-In 0 State Auditor Rob Sand 277 Write-In 0 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald 278 Write-In 1 Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood 270 Write-In 1 Attorney General Tom Miller 283 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 16 Write-In 18 County Supervisor Write-In 31 County Treasurer Write-In 11 County Recorder Write-In 8 County Attorney Write-In 10.
