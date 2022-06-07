Uber driver's 'very generous tip' leads to $100,000 lottery jackpot

June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland Uber driver said he used a "very generous" tip from a passenger to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot.

The 40-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials he had just dropped off his last passenger of the day when he noticed he needed gas and made a stop at the Colesville Road Exxon in Colesville.

"I'd just gotten an unexpected, very generous $20 tip, so I planned to buy one $10 scratch-off ticket there at the gas station," the player said. "The $10 Ca$h Bonus ticket I picked was a bust, so I debated getting one more. I must have stood in front of the machine for 5 minutes thinking about it."

The man eventually decided to buy the second ticket, and scratched off a $100,000 top prize.

"I couldn't believe my eyes. My mind just went blank," the winner recalled. "The scan came up $100,000 but I still didn't believe."

The man said he had previous made arrangements for his wife and children to visit their East African home, and his prize money will now allow him to accompany them.

"I told her that we could now both go, that we could make the trip together with the kids. There were lots of tears," he said.