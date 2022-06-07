ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At This Dude Getting Snatched By An Orangutan At The Zoo

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfiVw_0g3MB8Pb00

I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard in my life…

It’s a story as old as time, right? Dude steps too close to orangutan cage at the zoo. Said dude gets grabbed by orangutan, and is clinging for dear life as he prays to the Good Lord it doesn’t tear him to shreds.

That’s exactly what’s happened in this viral video, as you can see the guy out here fighting for his fuckin’ life as an orangutan latches onto him.

I’ll admit, I would be absolutely terrified if I was in this guy’s shoes, considering that orangutan has the power to rip anybody to shreds, but it’s still some high quality entertainment. You can sense the fear in and utter panic over him as the large and powerful primate grabs on… and for good reason.

Orangutans have been known to smash coconuts with their bare hands… just wait until it twists your knee right off your body.

There’s still no word on who this guy is, or where this happened, but he was eventually able to wriggle free from the clutches of the ape after he was somehow picked up and turned sideways. I mean, what an absolute scene.

One thought though… why not just slip out of your shirt dude? Then it’s game over…

Sure, you lose your shirt but just go to the gift shop and get another one… crisis averted.

Needless to say, I wasn’t the only one getting a good laugh outta this one, as Twitter has gone buck wild over the video:

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Alaskan Malamute Protests Going to the Vet and We Can’t Stop Laughing

Sadly, your dog can't talk to you. But that doesn't mean your pup isn't chatty. In fact, if your dog is anything like an Alaskan Malamute on TikTok, they're quite the chatterbox. Unfortunately for his owner, @krispyk9.execs, in a recent video Diesel was using his powers to complain about going to the veterinarian's office. We totally get it, Diesel. We hate going to the doctor's too.
ALASKA STATE
pethelpful.com

Little Girl’s Reaction to a ’Naughty’ Chicken Is So Epic We Can’t Even

While most domesticated pets get used to having little humans in the house, others can be a bit more testy when tiny hands come poking at them. This especially rings true when it comes to farm animals. One little girl who is featured in a recent TikTok video shared on her parents’ channel, @rileylouise, is clearly used to being around the family’s chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#At The Zoo#Cincinnati Zoo
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AdrianaS

‘Mystery Animal’ Dropped At Humane Society, Workers Clueless As To What ‘It’ Is

A huge ball of fur was dropped off at the Central Missouri Humane Society by someone. On first sight, it was difficult to identify what was beneath the tangle of hair. The individual who abandoned the pet said it had been discovered in a small dog bed at a local supermarket. Workers at the shelter began working right away to assist this little one and figure out who was hiding under all that matted hair.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WKRC

Zoo calls off search for missing baby animal, says it is likely dead

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Newspath/FOX 2/WJBK/NNS/WKRC) - The Detroit Zoo is expending its search for center's missing baby wallaby. The zoo said it had "exhausted every resource" in its search for the missing Joey, but "nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby." "At this point, after so...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

World’s Cutest Dwarf Kitten Becomes Internet Sensation, Hangs Out With Grumpy Cat

Meet Lil Bub, a truly magical space cat. Found in a tool shed in rural Indiana and born with lots of genetic anomalies, such as dwarfism, this adorable kitten is healthy nonetheless, managing to garner attention as possibly the cutest kitten on the internet. Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, even says that the internet-famous cat might be from outer space!
INDIANA STATE
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
HOBBIES
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them

Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Deer Playing in the Sprinkler With Kids Is As Innocent As It Gets

One of our favorite memories as kids was playing in the sprinkler to cool off from the humid summer days. We would spend the entire day running back and forth through the water with friends and siblings. But because there were always so many of us playing, it was hard to get a turn in the water. You’d get frustrated as people cut the line, arguments would break out and there was always one person who would go inside crying. But no matter what, you’d always have fun, and the very next day you’d want to do it again!
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

150K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy