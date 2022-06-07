ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Riley Says OU’s Move to SEC Wasn’t the Reason for Departure

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PC3QY_0g3MArdu00

The coach denied the narrative that he went to the Pac-12 to avoid competing in the SEC.

USC coach Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma rocked the college football landscape this offseason, and some have speculated he bolted for the Pac-12 due to his former team’s move to the toughest conference in college football. Riley denied that idea and said Oklahoma’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC had nothing to do with his decision to join the Trojans.

“I heard the whole SEC narrative,” Riley told CBS Sports . “To me, the SEC has nothing to do with it. It’s all about the program that you’re at and the position you think you can get to.”

Both Oklahoma and Texas are expected to join the SEC in 2025, but Riley is looking to build a powerhouse in the Pac-12, a conference that has been devoid of a championship-winner for some time. The last time a Pac-12 team won a national championship was USC in ’04. Even then, a Pac-12 team hasn’t made the College Football Playoff title game since Oregon after the ’14 season—the year of the CFP’s inception. Washington is the only other Pac-12 program to reach the Playoff back in ’16.

USC finished 4–8 (3–6) last season, and Riley is looking to turn the program around from the ground up.

More CFB Coverage:

For more USC coverage, go to All Trojans .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Most "Insecure" Fans In College Football

Paul Finebaum and Clemson fans are not happy with each other this week. Finebaum recently called Dabo Swinney "yesterday's news." He was pushing back against Bill Bender's top-10 college football coaches list, which had Swinney at No. 2 above Kirby Smart. Since making those comments, Clemson fans have been blasting...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Riley Says Ou S Move#Sec#Usc#Cbs Sports#Cfp
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy