ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Apologizes to Fans During Instagram Live

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQh7e_0g3MAqlB00

Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik reportedly apologizes to the TV game show’s fans during her recent Instagram Live chat.

According to Good Housekeeping, the “Jeopardy!” host was on Instagram Live and couldn’t remember which account she was on at the time. Which was either her personal Instagram or the account for her “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast. She originally was planning to be on Instagram Live to announce the winners of the educational books giveaway in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

In the 30-seconds clip, “Jeopardy!” star declared, “Hi everybody, was I supposed to do this from this account? I don’t know. Hmm, I don’t remember. Hi everyone, I’m live but I think I’m going to go over to the Bialik’s Breakup Instagram, so if you’re not following us … You should go there now ‘cause I think I was supposed to do this from that account. Sorry!”

Upon realizing she messed up, Mayim re-appeared in another Instagram Live to offer up another apology for the confusion. “OK, now I did it! Hi again, thank you everyone for following me. Sorry, I got a little confused.”

Luckily, she was able to announce the 22 winners of the giveaway.

Mayim Bialik Opens Up About What It’s Like to Host ‘Jeopardy!’

During a recent interview on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Mayim Bialik spoke about what it is like to be a “Jeopardy!” host. “It’s unbelievable. I mean, it is super fun and I love it, but it is non-stop thinking, talking, having someone in your ear, constantly calculating. I mean, if you think it’s hard for the contestants to know all those things, imagine having to read them all those things. It’s very difficult.”

When asked what percentage of clues she knows before the contestants, the “Jeopardy!” host gave a surprisingly low number. “About one. If there’s a science category, obviously. I do really well with biblical history. But other than that, the kind of knowledge these contestants have, it is so phenomenal. It’s so specific. But also they have to do everything under pressure. If you give me 10 minutes, I could maybe figure out a question.”

Meanwhile, Bialik spoke about the stress of being on the “Jeopardy!” stage. “I mean, that’s the thing. It’s doing it under pressure. With all of that stuff going on, it is an extra set of skill just to be able to hit that little button.”

Bialik is currently sharing “Jeopardy!” hosting duties with the game show’s legend Ken Jennings. While Jennings is unavailable for a bit longer, Bialik is covering most of the episodes throughout the summer. She is also planning to host upcoming tournaments.

Comments / 17

Flippinout
5d ago

don’t apologize! Ppl are complaining about everything these days. they need to stop watching and get a life

Reply(4)
18
Mary Ann De Lisio
4d ago

no need to apologize to the woke dummies. we all make mistakes. please dont apologize again. for the record I think your doing great on Jeopardy!!

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Ryan
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ryan Long Explains Why He Has Been ‘Lying’ to His Child About the Show

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Ryan Long has kept his 15-day winning streak a secret from his eight-year-old son in Philadelphia. But he promises it’s for a good reason. After securing his 15th consecutive win on Friday, June 3, Long opened up to “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik about his weekend plans. When Bialik asked, he said he plans to “Go home, soak in the tub, and continue lying to my child.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Len Cariou Leaving After Henry’s Bad Medical News?

It’s been a tough stretch for Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and his character, Henry Reagan, after getting some bad medical news. In a recent episode, Henry finds out that he’s got prostate cancer. That’s never good news at all and it set some people to start speculating. Is Cariou, who has been on the show since Season 1, about to leave? His appearance at the Reagan family dinner table is usually a must-see event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

473K+
Followers
51K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy