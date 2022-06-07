Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I-95 in Joppa
JOPPA. MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in the Joppa area.
The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. along southbound I-95 just past the Mountain Road exit.
A tractor-trailer was reportedly involved in the crash and injuries have been reported.
Two of the four southbound lanes on I-95 are blocked past Mountain Road.
Motorists should use caution in the area.
