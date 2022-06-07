ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I-95 in Joppa

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago
JOPPA. MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in the Joppa area.

The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. along southbound I-95 just past the Mountain Road exit.

A tractor-trailer was reportedly involved in the crash and injuries have been reported.

Two of the four southbound lanes on I-95 are blocked past Mountain Road.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on I-95 in Joppa

#Tractor#Interstate 95#Joppa#Traffic Accident#I 95
