ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

By Zaid Jilani, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SewQ_0g3MAfIQ00

( NewsNation ) — With the ongoing baby formula crisis impacting families from coast to coast, one Texas mom has stepped up with an interactive solution to help parents in need.

Marcela Young, a working mother from Houston, used the online mapping tool Proxi to create an interactive map to help combat baby formula shortages.

“I’m a mother myself, even though I don’t use formula, I’ve got a 9-month-old son,” Young said. “But just hearing about the formula shortage, and the recalls and all that, and actually seeing the empty shelves in the stores, it really hit me as a parent. And just knowing other moms — friends who do rely on formula — it just really hit hard for me. Just because the thought of not being able to feed my son would be awful.”

Mississippi congressman launches website to help find baby formula

Young taught herself to use Proxi and created the map.

It allows users to highlight their need for baby formula or breast milk and list their contact information and general location to ask for assistance.

Users can also post if they are able to donate formula or breast milk. The map allows users to post the locations of milk banks or stores where formula is being sold.

Young initially shared her map with friends on social media, but media coverage helped it reach hundreds of users nationwide. There have even been users who stepped up to offer baby formula from locales as far away as the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

In addition to the map, Young has also created social media pages to help families connect with each other. The Facebook group Fighting Formula Shortage and an Instagram page by the same name have served as a resource for parents who are concerned about finding formula.

“The success that it’s had has inspired me to keep going, not just with this but with other things,” Young said. “It’s given me the confidence to try to just find problems out in the world and try to find solutions. I might be one person, but it feels like there’s a lot of people out there that are supportive if there’s good causes out there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Pearl mother finds help in dealing with baby formula shortage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – As the baby formula shortage continues to impact families across the United States, one mother in Mississippi shared her story. Amy Goff said the shortage was an issue that she never thought she would have to face as a new mom. When she tried to purchase the usual baby formula for […]
PEARL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Tool, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
WJTV 12

TIME grant kickoff held for 200 teachers

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Members of the Technology Integration for Mississippi Educators (TIME) and the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards hosted a TIME grant kickoff event Wednesday, June 8. The event took place at the E-Center at Jackson State University. The kickoff consisted of 200 teachers from around the state who were funded by […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Baby Formula#Interactive Map#Media General#Proxi
WJTV 12

Man charged in his wife’s death surrenders to police in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged in the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield Police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Springfield Police say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City Utah and that he turned himself in. Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement. Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
WJTV 12

US Rep. Thompson wins Mississippi Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mississippi’s lone Democrat in Washington, Rep. Bennie Thompson, defeated one primary opponent. Jerry Kerner ran a low-budget campaign and called Thompson “a gullible follower of the anti-American House leadership.” Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and co-chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

US Rep. Kelly wins Republican primary

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican Rep. Trent Kelly Mississippi has defeated Mark D. Strauss in the party primary north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Kelly was first elected to Congress in 2015.   He was endorsed in Tuesday’s primary by former President Donald Trump. Strauss has a picket fence near his home painted with slogans including […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

No statewide issues reported during June 7 primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office said no statewide issues were reported during the June 7th primary election. However, the office received some reports about precincts opening late due to miscommunication amongst election officials. “It’s essential for my team and me to be active participants in the ongoing mission […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy