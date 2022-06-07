ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're Struggling': Viral Video Pokes Fun At Texas' Extreme Heat

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One viral TikTok video shows just how hot it is in Texas in a funny way. My San Antonio reported that the video was posted by Austin comedian Lauren Compton .

The video shows what it's like to check the mail in Texas' extreme heat, but in an exaggerated and comical way. Compton starts out with perfect hair and makeup. As she is walking outside, she progressively gets more sweaty and her makeup begins melting off of her face. The video is may be a satire, but we can all relate to the humor.

The funny video seemed to connect with viewers, too. Its racked up more than 4.2 million views along with more than 326,000 likes.

One comment seemed to sum up how we all feel. Texas Travel wrote, "We're struggling."

Temperatures have risen to over 100 degrees, breaking records in many area. San Antonio and Austin are expected to have "dangerously hot" temperatures this week, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

Check out the viral video below:

@iamlaurencompton

Whatever’s in my mailbox can wait till Christmas 🎄🔥 #texasheat #mail #nottoday

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

Toni Koraza

What will Texas look like if Thwaites Glacier melts? Here's your answer

Texas is on the coast and faces the challenges of rising sea levels. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.
KBAT 99.9

Did You Know Texas Has A Volcano

Texas could possibly be the 8th wonder of the world with all its amazingness. Texas is full of many natural wonders, with rivers, lakes, mountains, caverns, and beaches, you can find just about anything here in this great state if you wander far enough, even a volcano. I know when...
MySanAntonio

Most LGBTQ-friendly cities: 1 Texas town in top 40, 18 near bottom of list

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
KXAN

Texas to reclaim home of the largest Buc-ee’s

The travel center announced plans Wednesday to replace its existing store in Luling. The new location will be built next door, allowing for a seamless transition, according to a company press release.
internewscast.com

Shocking Videos of Drag Event Show Kids Inside Texas Gay Bar – RedState

People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.
