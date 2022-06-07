ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Weather: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible Tuesday afternoon

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

After some heavy storms Monday night , the Greater Cincinnati region will continue to see rain Tuesday through Wednesday , according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is moving slowly southeast across the region, making storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty will be the main threat.

Forecasters predict the region will see storms between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More severe weather possible: Rain and storms with gusty winds in forecast Tuesday for Cincinnati region

National Weather Service: Cincinnati sees 5th wettest May ever

There will be more rain on Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m.  The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Weather: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible Tuesday afternoon

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

