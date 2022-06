Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess has waltzed her way out of her first home in Beachwood Canyon, California after putting it on the market in late March. The dancer, who is in her third trimester with her first baby with actor Brian Austin Green, is permanently making Malibu her home as they start their family. She originally listed the 1,152-square-foot property for $1.395 million but was able to take advantage of the red-hot real estate market and sell it for $1,555,000, according to TMZ.

MALIBU, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO