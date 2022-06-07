ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Over 800 Wilkes-Barre customers experiencing power outages

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL is reporting a power outage in the Wilkes-Barre area that is impacting approximately 800 customers.

According to PPL Outage Center, the power outage was caused by a tripped breaker or blown fuse. As of 2:30, 840 customers are affected by this outage.

PPL estimates the on site crew should have the power returned by 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

