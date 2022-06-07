Over 800 Wilkes-Barre customers experiencing power outages
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL is reporting a power outage in the Wilkes-Barre area that is impacting approximately 800 customers.Crews clean up head-on crash in Lehman Township
According to PPL Outage Center, the power outage was caused by a tripped breaker or blown fuse. As of 2:30, 840 customers are affected by this outage.
PPL estimates the on site crew should have the power returned by 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0