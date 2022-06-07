ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign up for two upcoming youth sports camps

By Sedona.biz Staff
 5 days ago

Sedona News – The city of Sedona’s Park and Recreation Department will offer two top quality sports camps for kids during the month of June: the Challenger International Soccer Camp and JQ Basketball Camp.

Both camps are great for all kids, from first time players to experienced players, looking to take their soccer and basketball skills to the next level.

The Challenger International Soccer Camp is returning to Sedona again this summer from June 20, 2022 – June 24, 2022. Camp is open to kids 2 – 14 years old. Register online at www.challengersports.com and view the schedule based on your child’s experience and age.

The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to partner with JQ Basketball Camp to put on a weeklong summer camp for kids in grades 1 – 12. This camp will help players improve their game whether they are a first-time player or an elite, 5-star high school athlete. Check out @JQBasketballTraining on TikTok and Instagram to see wildly popular training videos and get a taste of what to expect.

The 7th – 12th grade camp will run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. and the 1st – 6th grade camp will run from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the West Sedona School Gym the week of June 27, 2022 – July 1, 2022. With limited space available, register at www.sedonaaz.gov/basketball .

For questions, reach out to Josh Frewin, city of Sedona recreation and aquatics supervisor at 928-203-5011 or jfrewin@sedonaaz.gov .

The post Sign up for two upcoming youth sports camps appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Summer Camp#International Soccer#Sedona News#Jq Basketball Camp#Tiktok
Sedona.Biz

Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass

Verde Valley News – Firefighting resources are responding to a wildfire located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and producing a noticeable plume of smoke. The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing. Resources on scene in one Hotshot crew, [...] The post Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Palatki Heritage Site reservations moving to Recreation.gov

Sedona News – Coconino National Forest visitors hoping to tour Palatki Heritage Site will need to book in advance using Recreation.gov beginning Tuesday, June 7. A non-refundable $1 reservation fee will apply while booking. In addition to a reservation, visitors must also present either an America the Beautiful Interagency Pass or a Red Rock Pass. Passes can be purchased in advance through [...] The post Palatki Heritage Site reservations moving to Recreation.gov appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: June 10-16, 2022

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: June 10-16, 2022 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

‘What Next? #2’ – 7 Plays, 10 Actors, Barely an Hour

Sedona News – Red Earth Theatre brings live theatre to the Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque on Thursday, June 16th at 7pm with an evening of seven short plays by seven different playwrights from Sedona to New York to LA read by 10 actors in barely an hour. The readers include recently graduated high school students [...] The post ‘What Next? #2’ – 7 Plays, 10 Actors, Barely an Hour appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
