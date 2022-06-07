Sign up for two upcoming youth sports camps

Sedona News – The city of Sedona’s Park and Recreation Department will offer two top quality sports camps for kids during the month of June: the Challenger International Soccer Camp and JQ Basketball Camp.

Both camps are great for all kids, from first time players to experienced players, looking to take their soccer and basketball skills to the next level.

The Challenger International Soccer Camp is returning to Sedona again this summer from June 20, 2022 – June 24, 2022. Camp is open to kids 2 – 14 years old. Register online at www.challengersports.com and view the schedule based on your child’s experience and age.

The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to partner with JQ Basketball Camp to put on a weeklong summer camp for kids in grades 1 – 12. This camp will help players improve their game whether they are a first-time player or an elite, 5-star high school athlete. Check out @JQBasketballTraining on TikTok and Instagram to see wildly popular training videos and get a taste of what to expect.

The 7th – 12th grade camp will run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. and the 1st – 6th grade camp will run from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the West Sedona School Gym the week of June 27, 2022 – July 1, 2022. With limited space available, register at www.sedonaaz.gov/basketball .

For questions, reach out to Josh Frewin, city of Sedona recreation and aquatics supervisor at 928-203-5011 or jfrewin@sedonaaz.gov .

