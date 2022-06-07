Reward increases for info on cats shot in Hawaii

An Oahu animal rescue that first reported stray cats being targets of blow darts around Schofield Barracks is adding to the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved.
A luxurious “glamping” company is stirring up controversy in Hawaii’s quiet Waimanalo community, Hawaii News Now reported. The outlet says that Glamping Hawaii, which provides a “high-end camping and event experience,” has been accused of illegally propping up tents just yards away from homeless families in the county beach park. This controversy comes just after Bill 38 was signed into law, which prohibits most commercial activities like weddings and photo shoots from Waimanalo to Makapuu. Now, the company — which is also run by a group of Californians who recently moved to Hawaii — is reportedly under investigation by the city of Honolulu.
A group that has occupied a parcel of agricultural land above Waipahu for more than eight months has been given a deadline of Monday to move out or face eviction. The group was notified of the deadline after a circuit court judge found its claim to “superior title” to be without merit and its presence on the property illegal.
(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly two years of COVID restrictions, the annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade is back. Residents who attended the celebration said it was a refreshing sight to see. “It’s so good to see the parade after two years,” said Oahu resident Reno Villaren. “And it’s so...
Our Kaka'ako is an urban island neighborhood the celebrates community. The Night Market returns to Our Kaka'ako on June 25 and is FREE to the public. Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako after two-year pause. The Honolulu Night Market Summer Kickoff block party returns to Kakaako after a two-year...
The long-anticipated Hawaii summer tourism crunch officially gets underway today with more traffic, sold-out activities, longer lines at restaurants and crowding at beaches as Hawaii tensely prepares to welcome over 10 million annual visitors, or nearly 8x our population this year. As you’ll see in the chart from the state below, domestic arrivals are tracking well ahead of all previous years. Domestical arrivals disproportionately impact neighbor islands which see fewer international visitors than Oahu.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A business at the center of a “glamping” controversy is facing harsh scrutiny from the community after setting up a luxurious campsite just yards away from homeless families in Waimanalo last Friday. The business, Glamping Hawaii, specializes in glamorous camping services. They’re now under investigation...
Former Maui resident Lorin Ball has qualified to compete in Los Angeles in the semi-finals competition for a chance to be in NBC’s season 14 of American Ninja Warrior. The top course winner can receive up to $1 million. Ball said he knows the semi-finals will occur in the...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, June 10, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
As Oahu's wild pig population continues to grow, a 'non-toxic' birth control could offer a solution. As an Oahu distributor tries to stunt the growing population of wild pigs with "non-toxic" birth control, some hunters are skeptical. Following Big Island helicopter crash, lawmakers renew push for more regulations in tour...
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is battling a brush fire in the mountains near the Kahuku Motocross Track on Saturday afternoon. Currently, 12 units staffed with 29 firefighters have responded to the emergency call. Due to the difficult terrain HFD’s Air 1 helicopter is also conducting...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it has removed a makeshift campsite at Maunalua Bay that was set up by a 56-year-old man who proclaimed himself a “Samoan king.”. The man was also cited for violating park rules. The DLNR said the campsite,...
— Katherine Kamaunu, 71, has lived at Lahaina Crossroads Apartments for more than 35 years. Now, she and her husband, Aaron Kamaunu, 60, are being forced out of the complex, along with nearly 20 other families — a handful of whom are kūpuna on fixed incomes. “To have...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they have arrested a 32-year-old male in the investigation of a 62-year-old male victim that was assaulted in Makiki. Police said the incident happened at around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday when a suspect punched and kicked the victim causing him pain. By 10:55 a.m., the suspect was […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Waipahu landlord who has a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) filed against him has been arrested for breaking into his female tenant’s home. 60-year-old Luciano Agas was arrested on 10 counts of burglary and for violation of privacy. Arrest records filed on Wednesday report Agas...
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Zoo announced the arrival of a new Sumatran tiger named "Seattle". Seattle, who just turned 15 on June 3, traveled from the Baton Rouge Zoo in Louisiana. The Sumatran tiger is critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List,...
KAHALUU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is warning the public about an illegal party being promoted at the Kaneohe Sandbar this Saturday. DLNR’s Department of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) caught wind of the party after advertisements appeared online. Promoted as the “Sexy Sandbar...
