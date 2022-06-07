ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield Barracks, HI

Reward increases for info on cats shot in Hawaii

By Chelsee Yee
 5 days ago

An Oahu animal rescue that first reported stray cats being targets of blow darts around Schofield Barracks is adding to the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved.

KHON2

KHON2

