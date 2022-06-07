ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

3 juveniles charged in connection with massive blaze

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Three juveniles ages 12 to 14 are facing charges in connection with a massive fire in Orange, Massachusetts last weekend that destroyed four buildings, including a vacant mill, authorities said Tuesday.

They will be brought to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges on a date to be determined, according to a joint statement from city and state investigators.

The youths were identified as suspects on Monday. Their names were not made public because of their age.

Authorities are also not yet releasing how the blaze was set, a spokesperson for state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.

The fire was first reported at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The first firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames at the vacant mill building and three nearby structures. The mill was built in 1890 and is a total of almost 60,000 square feet (5,575 square meters) on three floors, Orange police Chief James Sullivan told The Recorder.

Crews worked through the night to chase hotspots.

Two people were treated at the scene but were not transported to the hospital, officials said.

Companies from dozens of area departments assisted at the scene or provided station coverage.

