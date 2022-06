Taxes will increase for Freeport Area School District residents next school year — but by how much depends on where you live. Those living in Buffalo Township will be hit substantially harder than those in Freeport or South Buffalo. That’s because the formula for the way property taxes are calculated in Butler County, where Buffalo Township is located, differs from that of Armstrong County, where Freeport and South Buffalo are located.

FREEPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO