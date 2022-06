DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a year of fundraising ground officially broke on June 12 for the Last Station project located on East Kirby Street in Dexter. The goal of the project is to remember and honor the history of volunteer firefighting in the town which was made possible by the combined efforts of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department and the Dexter Historical Society. The project campaign was launched in 2021 and since then has received over $59,000 in donations from community members and other organizations.

