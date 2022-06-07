ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lincoln man wins $126K playing Nebraska Pick 5

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man made it big playing the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery, reportedly winning $126,000. The...

metro.newschannelnebraska.com

iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings set to host Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals

HASTINGS, NE — Hastings is set to host the state’s best high school rodeo athletes this weekend for the state finals. It features the top 30 contestants in each of 13 events. The high schoolers have accumulated points throughout the fall and spring seasons to qualify. Events start on Friday morning and culminate with the final rodeo short go and awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Union Bank & Trust donates $1.5 million to new LPS football stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There will be a new place to play football as soon as this fall in Lincoln. Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to be used in the construction of a new football stadium at the new Northwest High School. It’s set to open this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
klkntv.com

New course opening at Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new course at the Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln is being unveiled on Wednesday. This will be the third course at the mini-golf center near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road. They have titled it, “The Backwoods at Adventure Golf.”. Co-owner Dylan Bohlke...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers stopped 8 100 mph speeders last weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lt. Kaleb Bruggeman of the Nebraska State Patrol remembers a certain traffic stop years ago, one that still races through his mind. “I believe the highest speed I ever had was just outside of Lincoln, between Lincoln and Waverly, I believe it was an Audi doing 142 miles an hour,” he said. “I remember that today. I took a picture of my radar because it was one of those that you will never forget.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska dog breeder appears in court, faces deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A controversial dog breeder appeared in court — not for neglect but for failure to get a permit. But the issue goes beyond regulations. Pet rescue volunteers are concerned about the well-being of numerous dogs. Flying High Aussies must lower its numbers or breeder Megan...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Frosted Flakes: Cheese-Rolling Injuries

Probably not, but it sounds fun. Well, not the injury part, but I imagine there is some cheese eating at some point. If not there should be. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the world’s gnarliest contact sport returned on Sunday. Here are your flakes. Nebraska. Nebraska football...
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
Ash Jurberg

The Lincoln comedian giving away millions of dollars

Daniel Lawrence Whitney is one of the most famous people living in Lincoln, Nebraska. Readers not familiar with the name might know him better as Larry the Cable Guy. Larry is well known as a comedian, actor, and country music artist, but he should also be known for charity.
LINCOLN, NE

