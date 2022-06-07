Alternative band Blue October headed to Orlando's House of Blues in December

If you go out, be safe, be cool. Timothy Eerie, The Dreambows, 0 Miles Per Hour, Get With This: This concert is a noteworthy pan-Florida showcase of underground rock. Around here, we know Orlando psych traditionalists Timothy Eerie are always a reliably heady trip. But the Dreambows are a good West Palm Beach psych-pop band whose recordings feature frequent cameos by Surfer Blood frontman John Paul Pitts all over the place — behind the board, on all sorts of instruments and on the mic. Also featured are young Orlando act 0 Miles Per Hour, who are a nova of chunk, fuzz and punk. Finally, South Florida group Get With This are what Oasis would sound like if they listened to more punk rock. (8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Will’s Pub, $10)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO