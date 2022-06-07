ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alternative band Blue October headed to Orlando's House of Blues in December

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlternative rockers Blue October this week announced dates for a fall North American tour, and one of only three Florida shows is in Orlando. The band kick off their tour...

The Michelin Guide handed out its stars tonight. Here are the Florida restaurants that earned them

In a ceremony not lacking in bowing, starry-eyed chefs, restaurateurs and tourist board officials, tire manufacturer Michelin bestowed its somewhat tarnished stars onto the culinarians gathered inside the Ritz-Carlton, several Orlando chefs among them. Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said, “This very first selection of the Michelin...
PopStroke Orlando sets opening date

The Tiger Woods-backed golf attraction PopStroke will open in Orlando on June 13. The bougie putt-putt chain has made quite a splash among the middle managers and Bealls set in the state and the Waterford Lakes location is unlikely to be an exception. The 18-hole putting courses are like PGA...
Orlando concert picks this week: Timothy Eerie, Rakim, Cigano Swing

If you go out, be safe, be cool. Timothy Eerie, The Dreambows, 0 Miles Per Hour, Get With This: This concert is a noteworthy pan-Florida showcase of underground rock. Around here, we know Orlando psych traditionalists Timothy Eerie are always a reliably heady trip. But the Dreambows are a good West Palm Beach psych-pop band whose recordings feature frequent cameos by Surfer Blood frontman John Paul Pitts all over the place — behind the board, on all sorts of instruments and on the mic. Also featured are young Orlando act 0 Miles Per Hour, who are a nova of chunk, fuzz and punk. Finally, South Florida group Get With This are what Oasis would sound like if they listened to more punk rock. (8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Will’s Pub, $10)
Orlando drive-thru haunt Scream n' Stream returns for a third year in October

Drive-through haunt Scream n' Stream will return for a third year this spooky season, once again headquartered in the Oviedo Mall. This year's Scream n' Stream — a locally grown attraction previously praised as a "witty, self-aware interactive dark ride" by OW columnist Seth Kubersky — will have an all-new story and characters, promising a "drive inside horror movies come to life."
Orlando's C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels release a new slice of spectral country music

From inception, Central Florida artist C.B. Carlyle has stepped out with clear concept. Upon emerging solo last summer, he was already showing deep atmosphere. His full-length debut, On the Dead Stretch of Innerstate, was 11 lonely cowboy ballads that signaled his penchant for moody and spectral country music. Once things blossomed into a band effort as C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels with last October’s single “Sweet Violence,” things only got more cinematic.
Creative City Project announce events for 2022-2023 season in Orlando

Fresh off their "The Season" collaboration with the Orlando Philharmonic, Creative City Project has announced their 2022-2023 season of arts events and immersive installations in Orlando. And there's both old favorites and new undertakings in the mix. Now-familiar events like Re:Charge and Dazzling Nights are joined by Anthology, Airplay and...
Bad As's Burgers opening this summer in Orlando's Curry Ford West neighborhood

John Collazo, the gregarious owner of Bad As's Sandwiches who wowed us with his boffo creations, is getting into the burger game. Bad As's Burgers will open next month in the space recently vacated by Kathi Rolls at 4205 Curry Ford Road, and will take a high-end approach to burgerdom by using Australian Wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole wheat buns for its signature and build-your-own burgers.
Orlando gets outposts of CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs, Dave's Hot Chicken, Stuff-A-Bagel, Juan Valdez Cafe and I Heart Mac and Cheese

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Las Vegas-based Korean hot dog joint CrunCheese is set to open July 1 at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Expect epic cheese pulls from their crunchy, gooey wieners ... Also at Waterford Lakes, Dave's Hot Chicken, the Drake-backed Nashville hot chicken chain, has opened its first Florida location ... London House, the former members-only club that recently went public, has opened London House Restaurant, serving "British and European-inspired" cuisine, as well as a cocktail lounge modeled after London celebrity haunt The Ivy ... Taglish, serving Filipino-inspired burgers, chicken sandwiches and bowls, has opened a stall inside Henry's Depot in Sanford ... Florida build-a-bowl chain Fresh Kitchen has opened a location at 3337 Daniels Road in Winter Garden ... Cape Coral-based Stuff-A-Bagel has opened a shop at 13211 Reams Road in Windermere ...
Orlando's premier party girls, Le Petite Fete, reflect on a year of sold-out events

Celebrating their one-year anniversary of pop culture parties this summer, Courtney Gibson and Catie Phillips of Le Petite Fete are bringing their highly anticipated Britney Spears party home to Orlando. Complete with a costume and lip-syncing contest and featuring deep cuts from Spears' catalog including "Boys" and "Boom Boom" (the one with an able assist from the Ying Yang Twins), this is a party based on a foundation of friendship and community-building.
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ hits Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center this week

In 1971, the concept album–turned–theatrical sensation known as Jesus Christ Superstar arrived on Broadway to both acclaim and approbation. Half a century later, after countless stage and screen reinterpretations, Andrew Lloyd Webber's first (and arguably best) rock opera is finally returning to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this week. This pandemic-postponed 50th Anniversary national tour features University of Miami graduate Omar Lopez-Cepero in the pivotal role of Judas Iscariot. I Zoomed with Lopez-Cepero last week while the tour was visiting his former college home, and we spoke about his fascinating journey from Florida to Broadway and back.
Historic Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights hits the market for $1.1 million

If you're going to spend over a million dollars on a home in the Orlando area, at least buy one with some character. To any potential Lake Nona or Windermere buyers looking to drop seven figures on a suburban monstrosity, may we first suggest this gorgeous Queen Anne in Lake Eola Heights? The circa 1925 home at 611 E Concord St. has been kept in immaculate condition with a herringbone wood floor that will wow any visitors.
Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Investigators found millions of dollars in cocaine after witnessing a hand-off of a duffel bag full of the stuff outside Winter Park vegan restaurant Ethos Vegan Kitchen. According to an affadavit, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were following Wayne Stout, Jr. as part of an investigation into money laundering. In the process of tailing Stout, they say they watched him rent a car, pull several coolers and bags out of an Orlando storage unit on Edgewater Drive and hand one bag off to another man in the parking lot of Ethos.
With an FBI art crime investigation now underway, things just keep looking worse for Orlando Museum of Art’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibit

The strange saga of Orlando Museum of Art's Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. Venice Collection took yet another strange turn last week, with confirmation from the New York Times that the FBI has opened an investigation into the provenance of the "previously unseen" Basquiat works featured.
