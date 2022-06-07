ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

How a public hearing is different from an investigation – and what that means for the Jan. 6 committee

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Conversation, Claire Leavitt Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science and Policy Studies, Grinnell College
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RybQi_0g3M7Hnu00

( The Conversation ) – On Thursday, June 9, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol holds the first of several public hearings .

The committee aims to lay out the results of months of investigative work into the involvement of President Donald Trump and his political allies in the 2021 insurrection and other attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Committee members and staff reviewed more than 125,000 documents and conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions with key witnesses, including high-profile Trump allies.

A viewer’s guide to the first public hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection

Blockbuster hearings are fascinating and even fun; they dominate the political and cultural conversation and prompt movie stars to show up in “Saturday Night Live” cold opens . But what do they actually accomplish?

I am a scholar of Congressional oversight and, in 2019, spent a year working on the Democratic majority staff of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The question I field most often from curious students and peers is a simple one: What do these hearings do?

Culmination of the process

First, a crucial distinction: Investigations are meant to acquire information, hearings are meant to present it.

Semi crashes into wall, spills fuel on I-75 SB in Dayton

While the committee’s public hearings will reveal new information about the insurrection to the American public, it is far less likely that the committee itself will learn something new.

The committee has not yet provided a list of witnesses, but former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, conservative lawyer and former Pence adviser J. Michael Luttig and former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen are likely to appear . Recorded testimony of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may be showcased.

High-profile hearings tend to be choreographed affairs, presenting a tightly woven narrative to the public. By now, most of the investigative work has already been done, and public hearings are best viewed as the culmination of the process.

Ohio gun laws are changing: What goes into effect on June 13

This is not to say that public hearings are substantively unimportant. The upcoming hearings will outline, in detail, what happened in the weeks after the 2020 election and on the day of the attack. They will show the public “how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence ,” as committee member Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, put it on June 5, 2022.

Official documents and witness testimony presented at committee hearings are compiled and maintained by the House and Senate. Committees publish most transcripts of public hearings. This public record serves as an important baseline and cache of information for future investigators, both inside and outside of Congress, and ensures that any member of the public has easy access to the most significant evidence.

‘Just the facts’ approach

More broadly, public hearings establish a shared foundation of facts that can inform short- and long-term debates – around the dinner table, in the media, in Congress and among scholars – over how major events should be interpreted.

Dayton man sentenced for 2020 standoff, kidnapping

Hearings also serve as a kind of preemptive justification for specific legal and legislative actions that may follow the investigation. For example, if the committee does end up recommending criminal charges against Trump and his allies , the hearings have already explained the legitimacy of these charges to the public. If the committee makes legislative recommendations to reform elections , the public will have a better idea of why these changes are necessary.

The big question is whether these hearings will convince anybody of anything.

Political scientist Paul Light has said that the most effective investigative hearings are the ones that focus on careful, thorough and objective fact-finding rather than “ bright lights, perp walks and brutal questioning .”

One dead, another injured in fiery helicopter crash

The reality is that hearings also provide members of Congress valuable opportunities to build their own “brands” by staking out clear positions on controversial issues , often by using dramatic and overwrought language . These “presentational styles” affect constituents’ views about how well they are being represented .

Members recognize this dynamic themselves: In 2019, Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, referred to the House Oversight Committee on which he served as the “theater committee,” and maintained that “you could make a grandma feel bad about making cookies for her grandkids if she’s sitting in front of you.”

Political science research has also established that investigative hearings are very useful weapons in the partisan wars: Inquiries targeting the president and the executive branch can significantly diminish the president’s public approval .

Six homes searched in multi-city drug bust

Thus, members on an investigative committee often find themselves facing contradictory options: They want the committee’s work to appear legitimate to the American people, but they also don’t want to pass up opportunities to burnish their own reputations and go viral on social media.

The Jan. 6th committee appears to have opted for a just-the-facts-ma’am approach to the public hearings. Committee lawyers will do the bulk of the witness questioning , deliberately making the witnesses’ information the focus rather than the personalities and rhetoric of the committee members.

Aiming for credibility

Committee members’ personalities will likely not play as big a role here as they ordinarily would. That’s especially important to the current panel’s credibility, considering its origins.

Miami Valley man helps return lost ID tag from WWII

In May 2021, the Senate killed legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the attacks that would have been modeled on the 9/11 Commission . The House instead established a select committee, with the support of only two Republicans.

Select committees are established by Congress to investigate a specific issue and exist for a finite time period. Both Democrats and Republicans ordinarily serve on select committees, each appointed by their respective party leaders.

However, in an unprecedented move, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed two of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks, Trump allies Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, arguing that their participation would jeopardize the “ integrity of the investigation .” McCarthy responded by refusing to appoint any Republicans to the panel.

Five planets align in the pre-dawn sky this June

Two Republicans, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, agreed to serve as Pelosi appointees on the nine-member committee. Pelosi’s decision delegitimized the committee’s work in the eyes of Republican stalwarts . But the Democratic speaker’s appointment of these two Republicans also made it possible for all members of the committee to work together collaboratively. Pelosi chose actual bipartisanship against the mere appearance of it.

And she may not even have had to sacrifice appearance: A staunch conservative like Liz Cheney and an outspoken progressive like Adam Schiff working alongside one another, I believe, presents a compelling picture of bipartisan cooperation to the larger swath of the public that doesn’t pay close attention to politics.

It is no accident that Cheney was made vice-chair of the committee and regularly appears alongside Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi at press conferences and committee meetings. There is broad public support for the Jan. 6th investigation even as public attention to the attacks themselves has begun to wane .

Pelosi may have gambled that having prominent and outspoken Trump allies on the committee would do more harm than good, since there is some evidence to suggest that negative partisan attacks can diminish overall political engagement among the public. Public reception of the hearings will demonstrate whether Pelosi’s gambit paid off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Police: Shooting victim dropped off at local hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim missing from the scene of a shooting appeared at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received a call just after 1 p.m. that one person had been shot. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Republic Drive, however, when crews arrived there was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
State
California State
State
Indiana State
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Distractify

First Televised Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Will “Tell the Story” of that Fateful Day

If you’re wondering when the Jan. 6 hearings will be televised, the U.S. House committee investigating last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has your answer. As NBC News reports, the Jan. 6 committee’s first public hearing is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, and The Washington Post adds that Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will present the first in a series of televised hearings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Thomas Massie
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
The Independent

How to watch the Jan 6 committee hearings

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule. Multiple broadcasters are likely to carry the proceedings live and hearings will also be shown on the committee’s website.Two of the major cable news broadcasters – CNN and MSNBC – are expected to focus their coverage on the hearings and many other outlets are likely to show the hearings on their websites and YouTube channels, including The Independent. The hearings will also be shown live on C-SPAN. Fox News has announced that they won’t broadcast the proceedings...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committees#Capitol#Congressional#Democratic#American
WDTN

Neighbors help clean up Darke County tornado damage

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The storm on Wednesday left a wide trail of damage as it moved east across the Miami Valley. Darke County felt the effects with a reported tornado leaving a trail of destruction near Arcanum. Driving through the area, resident Lorena Betzner captured two tornado funnels forming on camera as she […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

NWS confirms EF1 tornado hit Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Clark County on Wednesday. NWS Wilmington tweeted that the EF1 occurred just north of Springfield in Clark County. Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the first tornado was spotted on the ground just north of Brookville near […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

Tornado warnings were issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDTN

Tornado damage felt throughout Miami Valley

"I wanted to go upstairs and get some water for the kids," Mark Sharpnack said, "I went right upstairs by the door and I look outside and see the spinning of the basketball hoop and many things outside then I knew, 'Oh no, I better get back downstairs to the basement.'"
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Arcanum community helps farmer in need after significant tornado damage

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)–Driving through the area, Resident Lorena Betzner captured two tornado funnels forming on camera, watching the destruction from miles away. “It was far enough away but once I saw the debris on the bottom of it, it was surreal,” said Betzner. On the 600 block of Schnorf-Jones Road in Arcanum, heavy damage […]
ARCANUM, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy