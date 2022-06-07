ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal shooting of boy, 15, in NJ happened during pot sale, alleged killer told officials

By Kimberly Dole
 5 days ago

VINELAND, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A man charged in the shooting death of a New Jersey teen last month told officials the incident occurred during a drug deal, court documents said.

At 11:45 a.m. on May 26, 15-year-old Anthony Torres-Sanchez was found shot at North Delsea Drive near W. Wheat Road, officials said.

He was taken to Inspira Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, and Rohdane E. Watson Jr., 18, were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, officials said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, during an interview with investigators, Bowen admitted to driving the vehicle.

Bowen also claimed that he and Watson met the victim for a drug deal, the affidavit noted.

“During the purchase of marijuana, the victim was shot, at which time Bowen fled the scene of the shooting,” investigators said in the court document.

It is unclear from the records if the victim was allegedly buying or selling marijuana at the time the encounter occurred.

Watson and Bowen currently remain in jail pending detention hearings.

nicole donohoe
5d ago

Dam pot is legal smh so a dam kid 15 dies why ?? you tell me? smh makes me sick how easy a person can take a life ! prayers to the family

