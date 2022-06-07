ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 12:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ for southwestern and west central South Dakota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT/1015 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAAKON...WESTERN MELLETTE AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT/1003 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Okaton, or 13 miles west of Murdo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include White River, Midland, Belvidere, Cedar Butte, Horse Creek, Swift Bear and Nowlin. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 156 and 174. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 21:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haakon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAAKON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central South Dakota.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ for southwestern and west central South Dakota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT/1015 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAAKON...WESTERN MELLETTE AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT/1003 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Okaton, or 13 miles west of Murdo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include White River, Midland, Belvidere, Cedar Butte, Horse Creek, Swift Bear and Nowlin. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 156 and 174. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meade; Pennington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for west central South Dakota.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 21:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haakon; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 350 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA JACKSON IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, KADOKA, KIRLEY, MILESVILLE, AND PHILIP. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Lawrence; Meade; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE ZIEBACH IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST WYOMING CAMPBELL CROOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, GILLETTE, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, MOORCROFT, PHILIP, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, SUNDANCE, UNION CENTER, AND WRIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

