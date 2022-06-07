Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ for southwestern and west central South Dakota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT/1015 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAAKON...WESTERN MELLETTE AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT/1003 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Okaton, or 13 miles west of Murdo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include White River, Midland, Belvidere, Cedar Butte, Horse Creek, Swift Bear and Nowlin. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 156 and 174. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

HAAKON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO