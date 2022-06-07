Pilot hospitalized following small plane crash in Hemet

HEMET, Calif. (KNX) – A small plane crashed into a backyard in Hemet on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 9:35 a.am. at the intersection of Warren Road and Mustang Way, the Hemet Police Department said.

The department also said the pilot was the only person on the plane and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The plane reportedly hit a brick wall, according to City News Service.

CAL FIRE, Hemet Fire Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok