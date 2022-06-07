Springfield-area home prices rise 0.3% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Sangamon County home listed for $149,500 in May, up 0.3% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median listing price for a home in May 2022 was up about 35.9% from May 2021. Sangamon County's median home was 1,692 square feet for a listed price of $92 per square foot.

The Sangamon County market was busy, with a median 34 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 32 days on market. The market added 260 new home listings in May, compared with the 308 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 136 listings of homes for sale.

Logan County's home prices rose 14%, to a median $142,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 35 days, from 41 days a month earlier. The typical 1,718-square-foot house had a list price of $81 per square foot.

Macoupin County's home prices fell 5.7%, to a median $83,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 47 days, from 37 days a month earlier. The typical 1,440-square-foot house had a list price of $72 per square foot.

Christian County's home prices rose 4.1%, to a median $95,750, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 38 days, from 53 days a month earlier. The typical 1,396-square-foot house had a list price of $64 per square foot.

Montgomery County's home prices rose 27.9%, to a median $79,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 74 days, from 86 days a month earlier. The typical 1,224-square-foot house had a list price of $61 per square foot.

Cass County's home prices rose 10.5%, to a median $86,750, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 50 days, from 85 days a month earlier. The typical 1,518-square-foot house had a list price of $66 per square foot.

Across all of Illinois, median home prices were $300,000, rising 3.8% from a month earlier. The median Illinois home for sale had 1,650 square feet at list price of $178 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

