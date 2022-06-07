Mark Jones on making NBA Finals History

ESPN’s Mark Jones called Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 and when Jimmy Butler took the could be game leading 3 he felt, “99.9 percent of me was professional but the .1 percent of me wanted the shot to go in.”

Does Jones expect Pat Riley to make moves from Miami in the offseason? He says, “I have to believe he is going to make the requisite moves to get this team playing for a championship again.”

He adds, “If Kyle Lowry is better, the team can win a championship.”

Jones remains optimistic saying of Lowry, “I think he can get the conditioning needed.”

Finally, Jones was part of first time all black announcing crew in The Finals, he says, “Wow, this is pretty cool, I think we are about to make history.”

Things should be heating up for The Heat sooner than later.