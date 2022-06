Carmen’s Crew will not compete in The Basketball Tournament this July, according to a tweet by head coach Jared Sullinger Tuesday. The team will miss TBT for the first time since 2016. Ohio State men’s basketball alumni compiled a roster of players to participate each summer in TBT — which is a $1 million, winner-take-all tournament — and captured the championship in 2019.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO