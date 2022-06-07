Shorewood on the Sound’s ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ is this Saturday, June 11

Shorewood on the Sound’s annual ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ will be returning this Saturday, June 11, 2022, with over 30 garage sales within a 1-square mile area (see map below).

This great neighborhood garage sale event will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Annually, over 30 households – more if you count neighbors and families who combined – participate in the popular Streets of Garage Sales.

Hundreds, if not over 1,000 people, come searching for treasures amongst locals’ wares. Many do not go away empty-handed.

Enjoy yourself, but please observe these rules:

Obey all street signs and posted speed limits

No parking in yards or on any other grassy areas. Please park along the road or in driveways if applicable but try not to block in others attending this sale

All sales are final — this event is for one day only

Keep your children in sight — Shorewood already has plenty of children. We don’t need extras and you might miss them!!

DO buy all you can carry — extra trips are allowed at this buffet

DO tell all your friends and neighbors

DO bring cash — credit cards are not accepted. Individual sellers have the right to make the decision on accepting checks

DO shop with a smile…..occasional grinning and outbursts of excitement on finding a deal are encouraged

This event ends promptly at 4 p.m. unless prior arrangements have been made with the homeowner

COVID-19 public safety protocols will be followed as required

WHAT: Huge neighborhood garage sale, celebrating over 20 years of bargains!

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Shorewood on the Sound, Burien; map: tinyurl.com/2p8cvmcu, or search “Shorewood on the Sound” for directions).

You can also scan the following QR code with your smartphone for a map of participating houses: