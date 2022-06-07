ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood on the Sound’s ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ is this Saturday, June 11

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
Shorewood on the Sound’s annual ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ will be returning this Saturday, June 11, 2022, with over 30 garage sales within a 1-square mile area (see map below).

This great neighborhood garage sale event will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Annually, over 30 households – more if you count neighbors and families who combined – participate in the popular Streets of Garage Sales.

Hundreds, if not over 1,000 people, come searching for treasures amongst locals’ wares. Many do not go away empty-handed.

Enjoy yourself, but please observe these rules:

  • Obey all street signs and posted speed limits
  • No parking in yards or on any other grassy areas. Please park along the road or in driveways if applicable but try not to block in others attending this sale
  • All sales are final — this event is for one day only
  • Keep your children in sight — Shorewood already has plenty of children. We don’t need extras and you might miss them!!
  • DO buy all you can carry — extra trips are allowed at this buffet
  • DO tell all your friends and neighbors
  • DO bring cash — credit cards are not accepted. Individual sellers have the right to make the decision on accepting checks
  • DO shop with a smile…..occasional grinning and outbursts of excitement on finding a deal are encouraged
  • This event ends promptly at 4 p.m. unless prior arrangements have been made with the homeowner
  • COVID-19 public safety protocols will be followed as required

WHAT: Huge neighborhood garage sale, celebrating over 20 years of bargains!

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Shorewood on the Sound, Burien; map: tinyurl.com/2p8cvmcu, or search “Shorewood on the Sound” for directions).

You can also scan the following QR code with your smartphone for a map of participating houses:

