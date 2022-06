MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent phone scam circulating throughout the community. The scam involves a caller presenting himself as “Sergeant Mark Worley” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and tells residents that they have failed to appear in court or that there was a legal matter that they needed to discuss with the resident, the sheriff’s office said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO