Watsonville, CA

Shelter-in-place advisory issued to some Kilburn and Ford Street residents in Watsonville

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Watsonville Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents living along parts of Kilburn and Ford Street in Watsonville.

The shelter-in-place includes Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of 5th and Ford Streets.

Police said this is due to police activity in the area and that updates will be provided as they become available.

We've reached out to Watsonville Police to find out what specific police activity is taking place and are waiting for comment.

KION News Channel 5/46

Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Water has moved to phase two of its drought management response plan Friday, which includes additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties. Outdoor landscape irrigation is now limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. unless local ordinances say otherwise. Addresses ending with an odd The post Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 20, arrested for fight at El Cerrito HS

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday. Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Highway 101/25 interchange plans progress

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors approved a document June 2 that completes another step in the years-long process to construct a new overcrossing at the chronically congested Highway 101/25 interchange. The board unanimously approved the addendum to an environmental report for a Highway 101 widening project...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested with possession of firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (BCN)–Law enforcement officers in Watsonville arrested a woman on Wednesday in connection with possession of firearms following a parole check at her residence. Samantha Sanchez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of any assault weapon, possessing a short-barrel […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire, the Coast Guard, Monterey Harbor Master and Monterey Police Department rescued a woman east of Wharf two on Wednesday night. Police said they could hear a woman yelling for help who was clinging to a sailboat. They believe she swam from the beach out to the boats. Rescue boats were The post Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
