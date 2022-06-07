ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

3 juveniles charged in connection with massive blaze

Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Three juveniles ages 12 to 14 are facing charges in connection with a massive fire in Orange, Massachusetts last weekend that destroyed four buildings, including a vacant mill, authorities said Tuesday. They will be brought...

Westerly Sun

Police logs: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Alan Gaccione, 51, of 1041 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Wednesday with willful trespassing. Cassidy J. Ferraro, 28, of 16 Summer St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct. Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Westerly man charged with gun, drug possession in ongoing investigation

WESTERLY — A 31-year-old local man with a lengthy criminal record is facing charges of illegal gun and drug possession following an investigation into information that he owned several firearms despite a criminal history that restricted him from such ownership. Cody A. Benoit, 31, of 29 Pleasant St., was...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Michael R. Bruley, 32, of Phillipston, Mass., was charged Tuesday with failure to stop at a crash causing damage to property and shoplifting. Jason P. Bolduc, 43, of 71 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct. STONINGTON. Christopher J....
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

ODD Bewitched Statue Vandalized

'Bewitched' statue in Salem vandalized with red paint. In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts with red paint. Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His motivation remains unclear. The statue, erected in 2005, has already been cleaned.
SALEM, MA
Westerly Sun

Westerly public hearing on whether to allow another food truck in town

WESTERLY — The Town Council will soon consider increasing from 10 to 11 the number of permits that are available for food trucks to operate in the town. During a meeting on Monday, the council agreed to conduct a public hearing on June 21 on an amendment to the municipal mobile food establishment ordinance. The decision to schedule a public hearing on the proposed amendment follows a request from Emily Logan, the owner of Moma Emily's Sweet Treats, a Pawcatuck-based ice cream truck business.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state's first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Westerly Sun

Fed up Massachusetts gas station owner stops selling fuel

A Massachusetts gas station owner fed up with what he considers attempts by oil companies to fleece customers with outrageously high prices at the pump has stopped selling gas as a protest. Reynold Gladu, who has run Ren’s Mobil Service in downtown Amherst for nearly 50 years, drained his tanks...
AMHERST, MA
Westerly Sun

Letter: Westerly public schools and their financials

I think that the Westerly School Committee does a commendable job with their financials. It is not easy running a $60 million enterprise with hundreds of employees. There always are competing interests that have to be juggled, but I do think that there are two areas that do need improvement.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Juneteenth to be celebrated in Westerly with events in Groton, New London

WESTERLY — From a concert with Connecticut’s first African American State Troubadour to lectures and free shuttles to story walks, there are many opportunities available to celebrate Juneteenth in the region this year. Juneteenth celebrations will kick off this Saturday in New London, when the New London community will host its annual Juneteenth remembrance and celebration at the Hempsted Houses.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: Couple of points on Route 1 corridor story

On Wednesday morning, The Sun ran an article on the recently completed Route 1 Corridor Survey (“Survey shows a desire for department, grocery stores along Route 1,” June 8). It’s factually accurate and, for the most part, quite useful. I’d like to clarify two points. First,...
Westerly Sun

Picks of the Week June 9

6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly. The Westerly Library and Savoy Bookshop will host a talk and Q&A by Connelly Akstens for her autobiography, “Without Shame: Learning to Be Me.” For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org or call 401-596-2877. Thursday Hike: Wahaneeta Preserve. 10 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve,...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Guest Opinion: Rhode Island must address its PFAS situation

They are in the coating of your nonstick frying pan. The wrapper of your favorite burger. The stain-resistant upholstery of your couch, and even the water coming from your tap. They are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a huge group of toxic chemicals that are used in thousands...
POLITICS
Westerly Sun

Letter: Turn out to vote for Hopkinton budget

Serving on the Hopkinton Town Council is a great honor and responsibility. Hopkinton is best served by engaged appointive and elective officials as well as dedicated town employees. If you want to serve Hopkinton, please check the town website. On Monday, I met with Brian Rosso, our Hopkinton town manager,...
HOPKINTON, RI
Westerly Sun

Stonington Historical Society to host Cannon Ball

STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society will hold its major fundraiser of the year, the Cannon Ball, on Saturday, June 25 on the North Lawn at the Mystic Seaport Museum, 105 Greenmanville Avenue. The theme of this year's ball is "River to River: Celebrating Stonington’s Historic Neighborhoods." "Our...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Letter: No property tax increase in Hopkinton budget

The Hopkinton 2022-23 budget referendum will be held June 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. As Town Council members, we have listened to our residents and worked with the town manager and town staff to level-fund our budget and not increase property taxes. The good news is that the real estate tax rate would stay the same as the current rate if the budget is approved. Therefore, we are urging all residents to come out and vote yes for this budget. Thank you in advance for your support.
HOPKINTON, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: Chariho loses in semifinals to La Salle

PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's boys volleyball season came to a close Wednesday night with loss to La Salle, 3-2, in the Division I semifinals. La Salle won by set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25 and 18-16. "This was one of the best performances of the season by the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Connecticut Early Music Festival to feature Westerly concert

NEW LONDON — The Connecticut Early Music Society celebrates its 40th anniversary season this month with the annual Connecticut Early Music Festival, a return to the live stage and a series of six events — featuring more than 60 musicians — to be presented from Niantic to New London and from Noank to Westerly.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

For Chariho's top students, success is measured by helping people

RICHMOND — Over the past four years, members of the Chariho Regional High School Class of 2022 have experienced a roller coaster ride that can be characterized as anything but a normal experience. Daily schedules were dominated by COVID-19, with the pandemic hindering social experiences and forcing students to adapt to distance learning, social distancing and use of masks in everyday life.
RICHMOND, RI

