3 juveniles charged in connection with massive blaze

The Hopkinton 2022-23 budget referendum will be held June 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. As Town Council members, we have listened to our residents and worked with the town manager and town staff to level-fund our budget and not increase property taxes. The good news is that the real estate tax rate would stay the same as the current rate if the budget is approved. Therefore, we are urging all residents to come out and vote yes for this budget. Thank you in advance for your support.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO