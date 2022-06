“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.

