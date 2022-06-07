ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An inspector saw dirty deli equipment, unsafe food storage in a Miami Walmart grocery

By David J. Neal
 5 days ago

Iceberg lettuce, coleslaw, rotisserie chicken, popcorn chicken and other food got thrown in the trash at a Miami Walmart Neighborhood Market, where an inspector also found deli meat slicers with “old, dried food residue.”

Through the Walmart grocery store at 6991 SW Eighth St. failed inspection, it remains open. Unlike inspections of restaurants by the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, failed Florida Dept. of Agriculture inspections of supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, retail bakeries, food storage and food distribution facilities don’t result in shutdowns.

The inspector can, however, put Stop Use Orders on equipment or areas of the store or equipment. Sometimes, when several areas of the store are under Stop Use Orders, the business decides opening isn’t worth the time or effort until the Stop Use Orders are lifted.

That’s not the case here, although Inspector Yuko Kim did drop two Stop Use Orders on equipment.

Inspector Kim found:

▪ Deli meat slicers “not washed, rinsed and sanitized after four hours of use” and the one on the table by a walk-in cooler “with old, dired food residue behind the blades.”

▪ Nobody knew how long an open package of hard salami had been open, and it didn’t have a date. So, it went into the garbage.

▪ The deli area hot holding case wasn’t keeping food at 135 degrees or above. When Inspector Kim took their temperature, rotisserie chicken, popcorn chicken, hot dog, corn dog, a chicken sandwich were under 135 degrees. All got tossed.

The hot holding case got a Stop Use Order. “Deli hot holding case found in disrepair with ambient temperature between 88 and 101 degrees and is unable to maintain temperature dependent products at an internal temperature of 135 degrees or above.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bckU6_0g3M4DNd00
The hot holding case in the deli at this Walmart also got hit with a Stop Use Order DAVID J. NEAL/dneal@miamiherald.com

▪ The retail produce section open cooler wasn’t keeping food at 41 degrees or below because it’s ambient temperature was 47 to 55 degrees. The open cooler got slapped with a Stop Use Order and the romaine salad, tri-color coleslaw, iceberg lettuce and chopped romaine mix went into the trash after measuring from 50 to 59 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mDNe_0g3M4DNd00
The produce storage case that got hit with a Stop Use Order (the red tag above the empty shelves) for being in “disrepair.” DAVID J. NEAL/dneal@miamiherald.com

▪ A retail hot holding unit wasn’t doing its job either, being able to get up to only 103 degrees to 118 degrees, but escaped a Stop Use Order when it was repaired during the inspection.

▪ In the produce walk-in cooler, angel hair coleslaw, Caesar salad and cantaloupes weren’t cool enough. All trashed.

